Renourishment in Lee County funded

September 26, 2024

By Staff Report

ee coThe Lee Board of County Commissioners voted last week to award a nearly $39.2 contract to nourish beaches on Lovers Key and Bonita Beach to address chronic erosion and damage caused by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. The main project consists of 1.1 miles of shoreline within Lovers Key State Park and 0.8 miles […]