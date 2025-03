Red tide levels improve in latest state tests

March 6, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

The red tide conditions for Gasparilla Island waters have improved, with latest samples indicating background to low concentrations of Karenia brevis in the last week. As of Wednesday, Feb. 26, the amount of red tide cells was shown to have decreased to 0-1,000 cells per liter in the Gasparilla Sound, the Boca Grande Pass and […]