Placida Harbour Club sets renovations after recovery from hurricanes

March 6, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Placida Harbour Club, just five minutes off Gasparilla Island, will complete a three-year multiphase renovation by the end of 2025. “After Hurricane Ian, the development, which is roughly 30 years old, began major renovations that would be comprehensive,” said Lowell White, Placida Harbour resident and member of the marketing committee. White was a custom-home builder […]