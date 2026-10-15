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Reconstruction of Placida pier at old railroad trestle

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October 15, 2026
By Staff Report

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection published submitted plans for the rebuilding of the Placida Fishing Pier. The pier is a long-awaited reconstruction after recent hurricanes; the pier right-of-way is also the historic Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railway remnant. The plans, by Coastal Engineering Consultants, include not only the pier rebuilding […]

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