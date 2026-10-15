Reconstruction of Placida pier at old railroad trestle
October 15, 2026
By Staff Report
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection published submitted plans for the rebuilding of the Placida Fishing Pier. The pier is a long-awaited reconstruction after recent hurricanes; the pier right-of-way is also the historic Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railway remnant. The plans, by Coastal Engineering Consultants, include not only the pier rebuilding […]
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