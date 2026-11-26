November 26, 2026

By Garland Pollard

Charlotte County commissioners removed a reference to representation on the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority Board from the county’s state legislative agenda Tuesday afternoon, reversing a decision made in a unanimous 5-0 vote earlier that morning. The removal came after a lunch recess during a separate afternoon planning and zoning session, not the board’s regular meeting.

The afternoon vote on Nov. 24 was 4-1 with Commissioner Kim Amontree the dissenter. At the meeting’s afternoon session, Commission Chairman Joe Tiseo disclosed a letter he had received from the Bridge Authority. The public that had gathered to comment on the agenda in the morning was not there for the afternoon session, and was unaware of it. Tiseo brought up the issue after the last routine “street vacation” item had finished.

“I just realized something,” said Tiseo. “I had a document in my file that related to the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority.” The earlier legislative agenda approved in the morning asking for “meaningful representation” for Charlotte County. In preparation for the delegation, Charlotte County Attorney Tom David drafted proposed legislation for Tallahassee that the governing board “shall” be Charlotte electors. David reminded the board that board had agreed to the draft as purely a discussion point.

Just after, the commission revealed that it had a letter from GIBA that offered to have a joint meeting with the Charlotte Commission. “We did get that letter,” said Tiseo. “I failed to discuss that letter from the authority.”

Commissioner Bill Truex, who represents much of Cape Haze, was first to comment.

“Pardon my bluntness, but I don’t think we have a role,” said Truex of the Bridge Authority. “It’s an independent district that has been set up and established by the state. They operate and own that project and that bridge. And I don’t think we play in that game. At all.”

Tiseo said it had been a last minute request. “Sometimes we do rush jobs,” said Tiseo. “We didn’t think it through.”

Amontree was insistent in keeping it in.

“Where to begin,” said Amontree. “I think that that GIBA proposal is just one more tool in our arsenal to make it clear to the Lee County commissioners and to the residents of Boca Grande that we will pursue every option available to us to keep beach access for our citizens. And, separate issue with GIBA, is asserting authority over land that is in our county. That’s my stance on that, and obviously I have made it quite clear how strongly I feel about this issue.”

Truex said that he had worked with GIBA “for years” and with their previous director, what he called “right there” in my district. He said the county had meetings in relation to island access for storms. “They are not the bad actors here,” said Truex. “I am in a mindset of cooperation with them [GIBA]. Not so much with Lee County with our disagreement on the beach parking.”

Tiseo said he did not know what the authority did wrong.

“Just because we have the ability to flex legislative authority here locally doesn’t mean you use it for a show of force,” said Tiseo, “especially if someone is willing to come to the table.” He also said they are doing a good job on collecting tolls and maintaining the bridge and they do a really good job at it.

“Maybe it served its purpose generating a letter from the authority saying maybe we should talk,” Tiseo asked.

Amontree followed up to make it clear her beliefs about the Bridge Authority.

“So to be clear, GIBA has done nothing wrong,” Amontree said. She said they had heard they run their board very effectively, and no one was proposing a change in operations. “I am just saying that the elected officials who are on that board should be Charlotte County since all of the assets of GIBA are in Charlotte County,” said Amontree.

The discussion then went to the makeup on the GIBA board and whether there was Charlotte representation.

The Bridge’s attorney Robert H. Berntsson took the stand on behalf of GIBA with no objection from the board. Berntsson is an attorney with Big W law. Berntsson had happened to be there to speak on an item for the earlier planning and zoning meeting, and explained the board structure, that five are elected and must be residents of Gasparilla Island, and four are appointed to the bridge board. He said that currently there were two vacant slots. The four appointees can be businesses on the island. The five must live on the island.

Berntsson also described the history of the bridge quickly, and said there was one Charlotte County representative on the board, non-voting. Two of four seats are vacant.

“The island is made up of people who will identify themselves as being from Boca Grande, not Charlotte or Lee specifically,” said Berntsson. “While all of the bridge and causeway system is physically located in Charlotte County, it is the only mainland connection from Charlotte to Charlotte county portion of the island which extends down to the Lee portion.”



He said that the parking discussion was “outside of our mission statement.” He reiterated the opportunity for the GIBA board to meet with the county, if needed, but it was only offered because the commission had issues.

Berntsson said that the bridge, even if it wanted to, could not easily provide parking with environmental regulations. “I don’t know if you could get one space on there.” He reminded the board of the role of the bridge with tolls, and that they had not put tools up as high as they could, as “the businesses know they cannot support themselves with just island as customers.”

Truex made the motion to strike that from the morning agenda. Doherty seconded. Amontree then came back to clear up that only island residents could be elected to the board.

“Just to be clear Mr. Berntsson, you can’t be any Charlotte County resident,” Amontree said. “You can’t live in Placida and be on GIBA. You have to be an island resident to be one of the elected.”

Amontree then mentioned that a member of Open Shores of Southwest Florida, according to the interpretation, could still not be on the board, which had been suggested earlier in the meeting. “I still hold with my position that the assets of that authority are within Charlotte County and that the elected officials should be Charlotte County residents,” Amontree said.

The board then voted 4-1 to remove the item. Below is the video of the exchange. The earlier story of the morning meeting is HERE.