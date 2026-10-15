Charlotte gives Lee County 90 days in dispute resolution
October 15, 2026
By Arlene Hall
Above, Thomas David, Charlotte County attorney. Screenshot Boca Grande parking was a major topic at the Oct. 13 Charlotte County Board of County Commissioner’s meeting. During the public input portion of the meeting, local residents Rita Kitenplon and Nancy Martin questioned the need for an additional 180-day extension abating the conflict resolution procedures between Charlotte […]
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