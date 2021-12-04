OBITUARY: Cameron Lombard

December 4, 2021

By Staff Report

Cameron Lombard passed away at his home in Sarasota on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.His wife of 56 years, Patricia, and his two daughters, Heather Felicity and Penelope Cameron, were lovingly by his side.

Cameron grew up in Detroit, Mich., the son of Nile Lombard and Christine Cameron Lombard, and brother to sisters Joyce and Carol. During his last year of high school, Cameron was drafted into the army to serve during World War II. He went on to study at Columbia University and University of Michigan.

While living in the suburbs of Detroit, Cameron married Patricia and had his own business working as a manufacturer’s agent for the automobile industry. He retired early, which he and Pat celebrated by taking their daughters out of school for a year to live and travel on their boat, The Heather Penny. While living in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Cameron served on the city commission and was mayor. Cameron enjoyed being uncle to his nephews, Doug and David Leonhard, and Chris Afarian.

He was an avid golfer, and in 1999, Cameron and Patricia moved to Boca Grande, where he especially enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends at the Lemon Bay Golf Club. His happiness grew as his family expanded to include his son-in-law, Evan Gore, and grandchildren, Willa Patricia and Samuel Cameron.

In 2015, he and Pat moved to downtown Sarasota.

Cameron was known for his wry sense of humor and gentlemanly demeanor. He will be greatly missed. had a quick wit and a genuine interest in everyone around him.

The funeral home taking care of the arrangements: Toale Brothers, Sarasota, (941) 955-4171.