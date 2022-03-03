OBITUARY: Michael Wood

March 3, 2022

By Boca Beacon

Michael Davis Wood, age 79, passed away on February 19, 2022 in Wayzata, Minn. surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, and by his children: Elizabeth Jarvis (Aleix), McLean, Virginia; Benjamin Wood (Catherine), McLean, Virginia; and Susan Bell (Weldon), Minnetonka; his grandchildren: William and Caitlin Jarvis; Lauren, Olivia, and Charlotte Wood; and Landon and Walker Bell; and his brother Donald G. Wood, Santa Maria, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Anne Wood, and his sister, Susan Householder, all of Lancaster, Ohio where he was born and raised.

Mike lived an honorable life, defined by his love for and devotion to his family, how he treasured his cherished friends, and his unyielding commitment to his core values. He was quick with a smile, was intelligent and honest in business, and treated everyone he met with kindness, respect and dignity. He will be best remembered for the love he shared with Judy, his wife of 55 years, and their close partnership in all aspects of their lives.

After graduating from Kenyon College and the University of Michigan School of Business, Mike began his professional career in 1966 at the Pillsbury Company. His lifelong interest in and astute understanding of people shaped the course of his career, and he ultimately founded The Wood Group, an executive search firm, where he utilized his considerable people skills. Mike was a loyal and supportive manager, and was beloved by his colleagues with whom he formed deep and lasting friendships.

Mike enjoyed many sports, activities and hobbies, and traveled extensively with his family and friends. He had a particular love for his second home — Boca Grande —which was a special place for him and the setting for so many precious memories with his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=731024