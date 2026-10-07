Plans proceed for Placida Fishing Pier in state DEP filings

October 7, 2026

By Garland Pollard

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection published submitted plans for the rebuilding of the Placida Fishing Pier. It is a long-awaited reconstruction after recent hurricanes; the pier right-of-way is also the historic Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railway remnant. The plans, by Coastal Engineering Consultants, include not only the pier rebuilding specs […]