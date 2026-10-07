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Lee Plan updates are detailed in summary documents

October 7, 2026
By Staff Report

Lee County has published a summary of the changes to the Lee Plan for each region of the county that is affected, including Boca Grande. The grid is below, which shows copy from the original plan, and where else they believe other parts of county rules address the same issues. The link is HERE. The […]

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