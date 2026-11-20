November 20, 2026

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club is happy to announce that they are accepting applications for their Scholarship Program. For over 40 years the Boca Grande Woman’s Club has been awarding four-year scholarships to students with a strong academic record and who have a connection to Boca Grande. We currently have 49 students in our Scholarship Program.

Applications will be accepted from November 1, 2026, through February 1, 2027.

Applicants for the program must meet the following criteria:

Have applied for admission to an accredited school for post-secondary education, such as a college, university, trade or vocational school

Have a high school grade point average above a 3.0 (weighted)

Have a connection with Boca Grande by meeting one of the criteria below: Reside in Boca Grande Be the child or grandchild of a Boca Grande residentBe the child of a parent,grandparent or a guardian currently employed on Boca Grande who has worked a minimum of 2 years. Be a student who personally contributes to the Boca Grande community by working a minimum of one year and a minimum of 200 hours either at a paid job or a volunteer position.

The applicant must complete the FAFSA form and submit their Student Aid Report

Interviews for all students who qualify for the program will be scheduled in early March. Students interested in the BGWC Scholarship should fill out the application available online at BocaGrandeWomansClub.org/scholarships/submission/.