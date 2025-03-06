Florida Spring Break schedules listed

March 6, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Spring breaks have officially begun, and as students from across the country head for the warmth of Florida, expect more crowds and traffic throughout the month of March. Lee and Charlotte Counties’ public schools have March 17-21 off, as does The Island School here in Boca Grande. Collier County students get March 10-14 off.

Among the earliest Florida college spring breaks is the Florida International University in Miami, which already had off Feb. 24-March 1. The University of Florida has spring break on March 16-20, and The University of Central Florida is off March 17-22.

Other Florida spring breaks include: