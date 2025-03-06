Florida Spring Break schedules listed
March 6, 2025
By Anna Ridilla
Spring breaks have officially begun, and as students from across the country head for the warmth of Florida, expect more crowds and traffic throughout the month of March. Lee and Charlotte Counties’ public schools have March 17-21 off, as does The Island School here in Boca Grande. Collier County students get March 10-14 off.
Among the earliest Florida college spring breaks is the Florida International University in Miami, which already had off Feb. 24-March 1. The University of Florida has spring break on March 16-20, and The University of Central Florida is off March 17-22.
Other Florida spring breaks include:
- Florida Atlantic: March 1-7
- Florida Polytechnic University: March 1-9
- Florida Gulf Coast University: March 2-9
- University of Tampa: March 9-16
- Florida Southern College: March 3-7
- Bethune Cookman College: March 3-9
- Florida A&M University: March 10-14
- Florida State University: March 10-14
- University of South Florida: March 17-23
- New College of Florida: March 24-28
- University of North Florida: March 17-22
- University of West Florida: March 17-23