Parking steps outlined by Lee County admin

August 21, 2025

By Staff Report

Lee County administration is working on the details of a new parking ordinance for Boca Grande.

Currently, the ordinance is not yet enforceable. It reads, “Nothing herein precludes Lee County from hiring a private company to enforce the parking regulations to ensure compliance. Items through of section 28-163 of this division shall not be enforceable until such time as signs installed at the direction of Lee County in the locations the County deems necessary to inform the public of the parking restrictions.”

In the ordinance, items 1 to 4 of 28-163 refers to the different types of parking permits.

There are other next steps, sent to us by Betsy Clayton, Communications Director of Lee County.

They include:

Lee County Department of Transportation, is drafting a signage implementation plan, and is in the process of designing signs.

The Parks and Recreation Department is designing placards and stickers and developing a process and the logistics for issuance.

The County Attorney’s Office is drafting the Administrative Code for what will be a new parking committee.

The timing of the implementation is still to be determined. Clayton writes that the “timing of when signs are placed, the placards/stickers are issued, and the ordinance is enforced is to be determined and coordinated with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Beacon has been sent a final copy of the ordinance, as signed by the five commissioners and filed with the state.