LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Look for new programs at Cedar Point

December 4, 2021

By Boca Beacon

To the Editor:

Did you know that pelicans’ beaks can hold more than their stomachs? Or that Brown Pelicans almost went extinct and Florida was instrumental in saving them? How about that our American white pelicans migrate to Florida every year all the way from the Canada? These truly are remarkable, unique birds, and we have a really exciting event coming up to help you learn more about them!

This is your reminder that we’ll be having our very first Slices and Scientists program this Friday December 3rd at Cedar Point at 6 p.m.! These events will feature a lecture from a guest speaker all about a different aspect of Florida nature, along with kids’ games/activities and selling pizza and refreshments!

This first talk this Friday will be given by our very own naturalist Kate Borduas, and the theme will be “A Wondrous Bird is the Pelican!” So if you want to come learn something new to make you appreciate these big chunks a little more, come on out and join us!

Admission for the event is completely free and open to all ages. To register, please email gerald@checflorida.org or call (941) 475-0769. Hope to see you there!

Gerald Thompson,

Education Coordinator

at Cedar Point Environmental Park