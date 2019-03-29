You’re gonna miss them when they’re gone … Boca Bargains closing soon

■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Bargains will be closing its doors for the season on Wednesday, April 17. However, the store still has many items for sale and welcomes shoppers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The last day for donations will be Monday, April 1 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Please do not leave merchandise outside the building when the store is closed. Boca Bargains may accept some household items and furniture during May by appointment only.

Information on May donations will be publicized at a later date.