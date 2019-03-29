You’re gonna miss them when they’re gone … Boca Bargains closing soon

March 29, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Bargains will be closing its doors for the season on Wednesday, April 17. However, the store still has many items for sale and welcomes shoppers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The last day for donations will be Monday, April 1 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Please do not leave merchandise outside the building when the store is closed. Boca Bargains may accept some household items and furniture during May by appointment only.

Information on May donations will be publicized at a later date.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

