Range Light beach parking to re-open this weekend

■ BY SUE ERWIN

It’s a holiday weekend, and many residents are wondering whether they will be able to park at the Gasparilla Island Range Light State Park beach.

The good news is that it is expected to reopen tomorrow (Saturday), May 25.

The Range Light Beach parking area has been closed temporarily to allow storage of beach renourishment equipment.

“It is my understanding they are going to try and open it or partially open it for the weekend,” said Barrier Island Parks Society Executive Director Sharon McKenzie.

Gasparilla Island State Park Assistant Park Manager Bill Nash said the plan is to expect the parking lot to be closed through Friday.

“By this weekend, the southern half (by the restrooms and Range Light) will be open for hopefully the duration of the project,” Nash said. “The northern half or so of the parking lot will remain closed for the duration of the project.”

Nash said he is not certain when the project will be completed.

Photo by Dusty