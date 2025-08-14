New entrance approved for Community Center by Preservation Board
August 14, 2025
By Garland Pollard
There will be a new entrance at the Boca Grande Community Center, after approval by the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board on Wednesday. Vice Chair Peggy Stanley presided over the meeting, with board members Becky Paterson, Paul Eddy, Jerry Edgerton, Dennis Maloomian, and Barbara Wickwire attending, and Janet Miller and Planner Peter Blackwell of Lee […]
