December 21, 2023

By Staff Report

Since 1987, the Boca Beacon has offered a calendar for subscribers inserted into the newspaper as a Christmas gift to our subscribers. This year, photos are by our very own Matthew Gutman, Dusty Hopkins and H Wetzel.

As dependable as the Christmas Hess Oil toy trucks, we have had a number of themes since our first black and white calendar in 1987. Themes include:

2000: Computer graphics

2008: Island wildlife

2011: Island School youth artists

2012: Island watercolorists, painters

2013: Last matte paper edition

2014: Pets of Boca Grande

2018: Boca Grande in bloom

For those who are not yet subscribers, or are online subscribers, you can get a copy of the calendar at the Boca Beacon office.