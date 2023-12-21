New Boca Beacon calendar for 2024 is out
December 21, 2023
By Staff Report
Since 1987, the Boca Beacon has offered a calendar for subscribers inserted into the newspaper as a Christmas gift to our subscribers. This year, photos are by our very own Matthew Gutman, Dusty Hopkins and H Wetzel.
As dependable as the Christmas Hess Oil toy trucks, we have had a number of themes since our first black and white calendar in 1987. Themes include:
2000: Computer graphics
2008: Island wildlife
2011: Island School youth artists
2012: Island watercolorists, painters
2013: Last matte paper edition
2014: Pets of Boca Grande
2018: Boca Grande in bloom
For those who are not yet subscribers, or are online subscribers, you can get a copy of the calendar at the Boca Beacon office.