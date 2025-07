New AI skin cancer detection device used at Boca Grande Health Clinic

July 17, 2025

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

Skin cancer is one of the most common – and treatable – types of cancer when detected early. To promote early detection, the Boca Grande Health Clinic has introduced a handheld diagnostic device called the DermaSensor to help assess suspicious skin lesions more quickly and accurately as part of routine patient care. The DermaSensor uses […]