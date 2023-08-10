Skip to main content

Mote saves thousands of endangered corals amidst extremely high water temperatures

, ,
August 10, 2023
By Guest Columnist
As Florida’s coral reef experienced record-breaking heat waves starting in July, with temperatures in adjacent backreef areas reaching temperatures above 100°F, Mote Marine Laboratory immediately began an unprecedented evacuation of thousands of stressed and dying coral from its four offshore coral nurseries.

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition