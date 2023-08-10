GICIA Bike Path landscape project begins

August 10, 2023

By Guest Columnist

The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA) is pleased to announce that a Bike Path enhancement project began earlier this week. Each year summer maintenance and improvement projects are established for the five miles of the GICIA Bike Path. The focus this year is returning GICIA’s Bike Path property to pre-hurricane condition. Hurricane Ian destroyed much of the island’s beautiful vegetation. It is estimated that approximately 300 trees and countless grasses and shrubs along the Bike Path were lost to the storm. This week crews began planting nearly 2,500 trees, shrubs and grasses to replace what was lost to Ian.