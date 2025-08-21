Master schedules set for 2026 tarpon tournament season

August 21, 2025

By Angela McPhillips

The schedule has been set for the 2026 Boca Grande tarpon tournaments, one of the island’s most cherished community traditions. The season is organized collectively by the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce, William Woodroffe, and the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum with input from local fishing guides.

Gary Cross, Boca Grande Chamber’s Executive Director, says these tournaments draw anglers from all over who want to experience “the best tarpon fishing in the world, right here in Boca Grande.”

The season will begin on May 9 with the Ladies’ Day Tarpon Tournament, hosted by the Boca Grande Chamber. Just a few days later, the Chamber will also host the World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament on May 13 and 14.

The Howl at the Moon Tournament, organized by the Maritime Museum, will follow on May 30. All proceeds benefit the museum.

The Chamber will host the Gasparilla Island Kids Classic on June 6, giving younger anglers their chance to join in the tradition.

The season continues with the Red Gill Invitational, sponsored by William Woodroffe, on June 13.

Closing out the lineup is the Howl at the Moon “Ladies Night Out” Tournament, hosted by the Maritime Museum on June 20, along with a cocktail party the night before.

“The Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum is happy to take part in hosting these tournaments,” said Kacy Cheske, representing the museum. “It’s a part of our mission to support local maritime history for traditional tarpon fishing.” She noted that the events only allow traditional tarpon fishing practices, keeping the community’s fishing heritage alive.

Cross highlights how the tarpon tournaments boost the local economy from visitors renting a place and golf carts on the island, to getting ice and going to restaurants. “It definitely brings a large crowd out here that is here to spend money and have a good time,” he said.

For more details, contact the Chamber at (941) 964-0568 or visit Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum on Facebook.