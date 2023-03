Marshall Bush and ‘We the People’ at Hudson’s today

March 16, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

If you’re reading this on Friday, March 17 before 1 p.m.. make a plan to stop by Hudson’s Grocery and taste some of the newest Florida wine to hit the market. Co-founder Marshall Bush, daughter of island residents Maggie and Marvin Bush, will be on hand to answer questions and introduce you to the chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon selections this new company has to offer.