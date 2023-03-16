Fixing the lean from ‘Ian the Mean’

By Marcy Shortuse

Thanks to a grant from the Boca Grande Disaster Fund created by the Lighthouse United Methodist Church, Razorback LLC, the same company who did the Range Light restoration years ago, have begun work by first placing scaffolding on the tower and putting a 6’ safety fence around the walking path for a bit longer. Afterward, entry to the walking trails can be made walking on the paver path and going west around the lighthouse to the entrance. The paver path donated by the Lee County Tourist Development Council will undergo a few repairs as well.