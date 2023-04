Live Poets of Boca Grande invite you to attend ‘Poetry in the Garden’

April 6, 2023

By Staff Report

The Johann Fust Library Foundation will present “Poetry in the Garden” next week, featuring original work by the Live Poets of Boca Grande. The poets will read a collection of their original haiku and other works. This year’s event will be enhanced by the soothing music of Julie F. Cornwall on the cello.