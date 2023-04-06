First tarpon tournament of the year is up on deck! Sign up now

,
April 6, 2023
By Staff Report
Sign up sheets are now available for the 2023 Howl at the Moon Tarpon Tournament, to be held on Sunday, May 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. in Boca Grande Pass. Some proceeds from the tournament benefit the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum, the event’s host. The entry fee is $700, with a non-refundable $100 amount donated to the GIMM. Under normal circumstances, 25 percent of the proceeds goes to the museum. The remainder will be split 60/40 between the first and second place teams. 

