First tarpon tournament of the year is up on deck! Sign up now

April 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Sign up sheets are now available for the 2023 Howl at the Moon Tarpon Tournament, to be held on Sunday, May 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. in Boca Grande Pass. Some proceeds from the tournament benefit the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum, the event’s host. The entry fee is $700, with a non-refundable $100 amount donated to the GIMM. Under normal circumstances, 25 percent of the proceeds goes to the museum. The remainder will be split 60/40 between the first and second place teams.