LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Losing yet another piece of Boca Grande uniqueness

I am writing this letter to the Boca Beacon in hopes that you will publish it in an upcoming issue and help plant the seed of an idea benefiting the entire community
. I write as a friend, admirer, and long-time visitor to Boca Grande, which stands out for the way its citizens and residents have preserved the charm, history, and small-town character of the island and its town center. For the downtown area, the unpretentious traditional architecture of small-town America, white steepled churches, friendly local shops and galleries, and quality dining are what makes Boca Grande so inviting, so unique, so walkable, and so special.