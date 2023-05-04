LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Islander against Clinic plan to be discussed at BGHPB meeting next week

I am writing to ask for your support in OPPOSING the plans the Boca Grande Clinic has submitted to Lee County to build a 13,299 square foot medical building at the cost of $35 million on the site of the current Clinic Annex on the SE corner of 3rd and Park. (You can access the plans through the Lee County link found at the bottom of this email – the relevant pages are 19 thru 37).
These plans will be discussed at the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board Meeting on May 10th at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Club Room at the Community
Center. Please join me at the meeting to speak out against this plan!!
Additionally, it is vital that voices be heard – so please write a letter of opposition/concern and send to the attention of Janet Miller (JMiller@leegov.com) no later than Monday, May 8 so she may include in the record. Additionally, a copy of the letter should be sent to the attention of the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board: contact@bghpb.org.