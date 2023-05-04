Photo contest hosted by CFGC ends May 31

May 4, 2023

By Staff Report

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast (CFGC) is delighted to announce the return of their virtual Summer Photo Contest. Entering its fourth year, this annual event invites photographers of all ages and experience levels to share their original work showcasing the natural beauty of the Sunshine State. As in years past, the exhibition will be entirely virtual, with website and Facebook displays.

Works submitted for this online juried exhibition must have been taken in Florida within the past year and fall into one of the following four categories:

The Big Picture: It’s a big, beautiful world we’re living in! Landscapes or waterscapes, this category is for those majestic views and sweeping vistas that showcase Mother Nature in all her glory.

The Art of Nature: A celebration of abstract expressions in nature and science, this category is for close-ups, angles, patterns, motion or other unique perspectives of the natural world.

Fabulously Florida: What makes Florida, Florida to you? Whether it’s plants, animals or people, this category highlights the Sunshine State and those who call this special place home.

Winged Life: Birds, butterflies and bees, oh my! This category is dedicated to the winged creatures and feathered friends we all love to photograph – in flight, perched or in action.

There is also a Youth Perspective category specifically for photographers aged 15 and under. Youth Perspective submissions must still fall into one of the four categories above.

Up to three photographs may be submitted per person and must be received via email no later than midnight on May 31. Jurors will review all submissions and select ten per category for display in online galleries on the Conservation Foundation website and Conservation Foundation Facebook page. The 2023 jury includes noted photographer Kerri Gagne Deatherage; fine artist, Mary Louise O’Connell; and award-winning commercial photographer Robert Nishihira.

The virtual competition will award prizes to category winners as selected by the jury as well as People’s Choice winners determined by popular vote on Facebook. For details, entry rules and submission forms, visit conservationfoundation.com/summerphoto.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast protects land and water in Southwest Florida for the benefit of people and nature. Working with landowners, businesses and government, Conservation Foundation saves land forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary. A nationally accredited land trust, Conservation Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties. Learn more and join in their mission at conservationfoundation.com.