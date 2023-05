May 4, 2023

By Boca Beacon Reader

After years of reading articles in the Beacon attacking Gulf-front property owners as selfish millionaires who don’t care about the community , the Beacon publishes an article telling us it’s “everyone’s” fault that the whispering bench was destroyed. Not the fault of a dreaded Gulf-front property owner who hired a bulldozer, and not the fault of the consultants and representatives who helped. No, it was everyone’s fault according to the Beacon.