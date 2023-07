LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Call for photo entries for Nature of Charlotte calendar contest

July 6, 2023

By Boca Beacon Reader

Calling all photographers! To highlight Charlotte County’s beautiful natural environment, the theme of our 2024 county calendar will be “The Nature of Charlotte.” Submit your photos featuring our beaches, waterways, nature preserves, trails and wildlife. Photos must be taken in Charlotte County. It’s free and easy to enter!