LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lee County Department of Health issues blue-green algae bloom alert

July 6, 2023

By Boca Beacon Reader

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Caloosahatchee River. The public should exercise caution in and around the Caloosahatchee, particularly in the Overiver Drive area. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions: • Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom. • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water. • Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.