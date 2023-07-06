LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Patronis preparing for another storm season

July 6, 2023

By Boca Beacon Reader

On Wednesday, I was joined by members of Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Florida Task Force 6 for a Press Conference encouraging Floridians to prepare now before the next Hurricane takes aim at Florida, as well as to show support for the men and women of our Florida Fire Services who are often exposed to cancer causing carcinogens. These heroes put their lives on the line often on a daily basis. They always have our backs, so we have to make sure that we have theirs, by providing them with tools and training to prevent cancer. These men and women are ready to save lives this hurricane season, but please don’t make them have to come and save you. Make sure that you are prepared now, and do not wait until a storm is heading right for you. Visit PrepareFL.com for Hurricane and Disaster related information and resources before the next storm takes aim at Florida.