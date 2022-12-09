Authorities looking for third body from plane crash

December 9, 2022

By Staff Report

Three victims from a plane that crashed in the Gulf off the Venice coast this past weekend have been identified, but one of the bodies is still missing.

The three St. Petersburg residents flew from a small airport in that city to Venice for dinner Saturday evening. Misty Kath, 43, and Lily Kath, 12, have been located deceased. Christian Kath, 42, has not been found.

Boaters are asked to keep an eye out for anything unusual in the water and to call authorities if they do, particularly the Coast Guard, using marine radio channel 16.