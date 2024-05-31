Lee officials again consider new parking regulations in Boca Grande

May 31, 2024

By Garland Pollard

The contentious issue of new parking regulations in Boca Grande has some residents concerned that there could be new regulations in the works by Lee County officials. Over the weekend, emails and texts circulated about a possible vote on the issue coming up at one of the June meetings of the Board of County Commissioners.

As of presstime, however, there is nothing scheduled.

“There is no scheduled agenda item or county manager item related to this for the Tuesday, June 4, Board of County Commissioners meeting – or any upcoming meeting – at this time,” said Betsy Clayton, communications director for Lee County.

On Tuesday, Lighthouse United Methodist Church sent out a letter from the Rev. Daphne Johnson on behalf of the church, asking that recipients email county commissioners no later than June 10 regarding Gilchrist parking. The email includes sample letters. One letter, intending to be addressed from county residents, states:

“I am deeply disturbed by the time and money being wasted on the ongoing issue of parking in the median strip of Gilchrist Avenue. I was under the impression that the issue had been resolved several years ago, following the planting of trees and new grass to beautify the median. What has changed? The need for parking on the median dates back many decades, long before any current residents of Gilchrist purchased their properties. Buying a house on Gilchrist does not give them the right to defy a long-standing tradition and the rule of law and dictate what should be done with county property, particularly since island parking is and will continue to be a premium.”

Reached Wednesday, Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane said there is not an attempt to restrict anyone from church. “No one is looking to try to get into a church versus state argument,” Ruane said.

“I am a Catholic,” said Ruane. “I am someone that goes to church on a regular basis and I am not trying to get in front of that.”

Ruane said he had been “inundated” with letters. He also said the county had other matters to deal with, citing the “all hands on deck” efforts to address the issue of FEMA issues with building codes, which affect insurance rates.

“What we are trying to do is put together all the pieces,” Ruane said. “We want to address the issue.”

In the sample letter, the Methodist Church cites a variance the church received (VAR2003-00024 granted August 28, 2003) to utilize 80 on-site parking spaces on Gilchrist after its expansion. The letter also states that “the current parking restrictions that exist for this median are all that is needed.”

Ruane said there is no legislation that he is aware of that allows parking on Gilchrist. He said that nowhere else in Lee County is there parking on a street median. “Why would Gilchrist Avenue be exempted?”

Ruane served as mayor of Sanibel before he was elected a county commissioner and is familiar with beach traffic. “There is a road in and a road out,” Ruane said.

In recent weeks, a number of issues have been circulated and discussed with churches and residents, including restricting further the use of Gilchrist, which currently only regulates overnight parking. One idea was that there might be a permit system for church and other special events. In addition, there are other discussions of possible parking changes, including parking pay kiosks (used in other places in Lee County), two-hour parking downtown and resident and worker passes.

On April 7, 2024, churches along Gilchrist heard a discussion on possible changes to the current rules for parking, which allow cars to park on the grass on Gilchrist, which has always been allowed. They drafted a joint letter to County Manager Dave Harner, in opposition to any changes.

There is a formal parking committee for Boca Grande, led by co-chairs Mary O’Bannon and Deb Martin. They have asked that a public hearing on the issue could be moved to November, when all residents are here, and everyone in community could have a say, in person, about any proposals.

“I have talked to hundreds of people and recognize that we are trying to have a balance,” said Ruane. The parking panel was constituted by a previous commissioner, he said, and the volunteer effort is appreciated. However, there is also a need for a formal commission process, including sunshine laws, and said he had been nominated by the other four commissioners to come up with a “wholistic” plan.

Many thought the issue of parking on Gilchrist had been resolved in 2016. At the time, Lee County issued a report on the issue, and placed 66 palm trees along the street, stating that “some residents along Gilchrist have expressed concerns with the ongoing median parking, related to visual and property value degradation, as well as safety concerns.”

The report continued, “By approaching the issue this way, Lee County will not be investing in upgrades or restrictions that may or may not be acceptable a few years from now. This approach keeps all options available for future considerations.”

There are some answers that might help the situation, Ruane said, including some sort of parking count, showing number of spaces available, and whether the island parking is full before visitors come on the island. He believes the parking is more than a “seasonal problem.” It is also something the entire county faces.

“I am not looking to have a battle with the churches,” Ruane said. “I basically want to do something that is going to benefit the community as a whole.”