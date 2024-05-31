Lee County offers response to Boca Grande residents concerned about Gilchrist parking

May 31, 2024

By Garland Pollard

In response to a number of letters sent by island residents concerning parking in Boca Grande, Lee County has released the following statement:

“Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts on Gilchrist Avenue.

“We understand there may be some confusion in the community. Lee County Administration and the Lee County Attorney’s Office have received your comments related to parking on Gilchrist Avenue on Boca Grande. Any changes to parking policies related to Gilchrist Avenue would be initiated and approved by the Board of County Commissioners, not by Lee County Administration or the Lee County Attorney’s Office.

“There is no scheduled agenda item related to this issue for the next meeting, which is Tuesday, June 4. In fact, currently there are no agenda items on this issue for any Board of County Commissioners meeting.

“Boca Grande residents are encouraged to sign up for Lee County’s newsletter at www.leegov.com/resources/newsletter. In addition to two monthly updates about Lee County Government, the service also includes an email directly to the subscriber’s mailbox with the link to the agenda for the next Board of County Commissioners meeting. This email comes a week prior to the scheduled meeting. This newsletter service helps residents track items and issues of interest to them.