A timeline of parking discussions on Gasparilla Island

April 25, 2024

By Garland Pollard

The issue of parking on Gasparilla Island is not a new one. Through the years, the Boca Beacon has covered the issue as locals and county officials have tried to balance competing interests. Below, a few assorted dates from 1982 on. The list below is not comprehensive: December 1982: Lee County hired Dick Workman, a […]