Lee County EMS receives statewide recognition for pediatric care

March 5, 2026

By Staff Report

Lee County Emergency Medical Services was recognized this week by the Florida Prehospital Pediatric Readiness Recognition Program (PRRP) as a Florida PEDReady Gold Tier service. Lee County EMS is just the 12th agency in Florida to achieve PEDReady recognition. The program recognizes emergency medical services (EMS) agencies that demonstrate a strong commitment to enhancing pediatric […]