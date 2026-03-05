Skip to main content

Lee County EMS receives statewide recognition for pediatric care

,
March 5, 2026
By Staff Report

Lee County Emergency Medical Services was recognized this week by the Florida Prehospital Pediatric Readiness Recognition Program (PRRP) as a Florida PEDReady Gold Tier service.  Lee County EMS is just the 12th agency in Florida to achieve PEDReady recognition.  The program recognizes emergency medical services (EMS) agencies that demonstrate a strong commitment to enhancing pediatric […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition