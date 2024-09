September 6, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Island real estate not easy to categorize; values hold steady If property owners have questions about their assessments that came out in recently sent Truth in Millage notices (TRIM), they have until Sept. 17 to contact the Lee County Appraiser’s office online at leepa.org or call (239)533-6100. “The first thing is, I encourage people to […]