Lee Clerk releases financial guide for taxpayers to view county statistics
May 28, 2026
By Staff Report
BY THE LEE CLERK’S OFFICE Lee County taxpayers can see exactly how their tax dollars were collected, managed and spent in Lee County Clerk & Comptroller Kevin Karnes’s newly-released annual financial report. The award-winning report, titled The Sand Dollar, is a free, easy-to-read guide that outlines trends in county property taxes, housing, employment, and major […]
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