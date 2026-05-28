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Lee Clerk releases financial guide for taxpayers to view county statistics

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May 28, 2026
By Staff Report

BY THE LEE CLERK’S OFFICE Lee County taxpayers can see exactly how their tax dollars were collected, managed and spent in Lee County Clerk & Comptroller Kevin Karnes’s newly-released annual financial report. The award-winning report, titled The Sand Dollar, is a free, easy-to-read guide that outlines trends in county property taxes, housing, employment, and major […]

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