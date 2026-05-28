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Charlotte County gives forecast for upcoming hurricane season

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May 28, 2026
By Arlene Hall

During the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners meeting this week, officials reviewed the upcoming hurricane season. Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller provided his annual update on predictions and plans. Fuller noted the major hurricane prediction centers are predicting a slightly below average number of storms this year, due to an anticipated strong El Nino […]

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