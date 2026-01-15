Skip to main content

History: Working the railroad, Charlotte Harbor to Arcadia 

,
January 15, 2026
By Guest Columnist
Above, workers on the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad, from the Historical Society archives. The railroad was originally along the beach. BGHS photo JAMES BLAHA, BOCA GRANDE HISTORICAL SOCIETY The song “I’ve been working on the railroad all the live long day” is the introduction to an American folk tune with historical ties to minstrel […]

