Kids Tarpon Tournament to be held Saturday, June 7

June 6, 2025

By Staff Report

The Gasparilla Island Kids Classic Tarpon Tournament, hosted by the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Saturday, June 7.

This year, Amelia Besant will be singing the National Anthem.

Teams for the Kids Classic consist of one captain and a maximum of four anglers, who must be eight to 15 years old.

There is still time to register. Registration is from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pink Pony Courtyard. Fishing is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and awards are at 7 p.m., back at the Pink Pony Courtyard, 471 Park Ave.

In preparation for the tournament, the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum has announced the winners for their Kids Classic Team who will be part of the tournament and fishing with Capt. Wayne Joiner on Hey Moma!

The museum received an abundance of stories from kids looking to be part of their team. After names were redacted, a panel of five judges picked the top four stories to determine our anglers. The anglers will be fishing on the Hey, Moma! will be Jack McCarron, Annie O’Connor, Jaxon Sellars, and David Allen.

The museum reported that the stories were “wonderful, and it was apparent the love for fishing in our community.”

Register for the tournament at bocagrandechamber.com/kids-classic/