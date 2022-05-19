Kids’ fishing tournament

May 19, 2022

By Staff Report

The weather was beautiful but the bite was not prolific at the May 14, 2022 Youth Fishing Tournament. In all, three young anglers proved to have hot hands in the tournament, bringing in all the fish that were caught.

Eleacea Karazis Finn and Jude Devault

Finn DeVault and his brother Jude took some of the top honors on Saturday morning.

Finn won Overall Fisher Boy and Last Fish Caught awards.

Jude won first fish and biggest fish in his division.

Eleacea Karazis also took top honors in the female and her age categories. She won Overall Fisher Girl and biggest fish in her division.

All of the participants with their winnings had great fun and spotted many manatees, dolphin, mullet and other creatures during their two hours of fishing. It was a perfect morning filled with wildlife and fun.

At the conclusion of fishing, most of the children were winners of wonderful raffle prizes which will aid them in future times spent on the water. Photos by Cheryl and Dusty