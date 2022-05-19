OBITUARY: Bobbie Hoyt

May 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Barbara (Bobbie) Hoyt passed away peacefully at her home on May 6, 2022. Bobbie was fast approaching her 101st birthday, as she was born on July 13, 1921. Bobbie spent her time between Cleveland, Ohio and Boca Grande, Florida and was the mother of three children, Jim, Peter and Terry. Bobbie graduated from Hathaway Brown School in Cleveland and attended Sara Lawrence College in New York. She married Elton (Pete) Hoyt III just prior to his departure for England as a B-17 pilot during WWII. She served her community as an active board member of University Hospital’s Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, was deeply involved in the Garden Club of Cleveland, and was an influential participant in the management and well-being of Lochland School located in Geneva, New York, where her daughter Terry resided for many years. Bobbie was very much a grounding force for her family, providing a source of steady guidance and support to her oftentimes “spirited” family members. She was a great conversationalist and active participant in all things put in front of her and had a great sense of humor, which was perhaps her most admired trait. She loved all animals, but especially her Cavalier King Charles dogs, and enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting and enjoying sports of all kinds. Additionally, she was a tremendous hostess, always providing the little details that made all of her events exceptional and fun.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Pete, her son Peter, her daughter Terry and her sister Martha Higgins Laundon. She is survived by her oldest son Jim (Fofie) Jacque Hoyt; eight grandchildren, Callie (Adam) Elton, Andrew (Courtney), Schuyler (Billy), Dana (Russell), Andrew Melamed (Ashley), Ralph (Karem) and Robert (Bailee); and five really great great-grandchildren. A private ceremony celebrating Bobbie’s life will be held at the Mentor Cemetery at a future date. The family requests that any donations that you wish to make in her name be directed to Lochland School, 1065 Lochland Road, Geneva, New York 14456.

For additional information and guestbook, log online to brown-forward.com. Their number is (216) 752-1200.