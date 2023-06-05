Just a few days left to buy hurricane supplies tax free

June 5, 2023

By Staff Report

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) encouraged Floridians to purchase disaster preparedness items during Florida’s two 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays beginning May 27 through June 9 and August 26 through September 8. Floridians are expected to save an estimated $144 million on the purchase of tax-free items – more than five times the amount of savings when compared to the $25.6 million Floridians saved during the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

“I want to thank our Governor and the Florida Legislature for their commitment to making disaster preparedness affordable and accessible to all Floridians,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “I encourage residents to take time now to finalize their disaster supply kits and take advantage of these tax holidays in preparation for hurricane season.”

“As we saw last year with Hurricane Ian, a disaster can bring a host of needs to people in its path. Advanced preparation can help keep people, homes, and pets safe when disaster strikes,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday helps Floridians save money while gathering essential supplies.”

House Bill 7063, the largest tax relief plan in Florida’s history, was signed into law by Governor DeSantis extending the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from a single 14-day holiday to two separate 14-day holidays. This year, common household supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels and soap are also included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30. A full list of eligible tax-free items is available here. Floridians can find a full disaster supply kit checklist here. For weather updates and safety tips, follow the Division on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @FLSERT