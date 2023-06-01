‘Hey, Moma!’ wins Howl, 59 tarpon released

June 1, 2023

By Staff Report

The Pass was rocking on Sunday night, May 28 as the boats that fished the Howl at the Moon Tarpon Tournament had hook-up after hook-up after hook-up. In all, 59 tarpon were released. Capt. Wayne Joiner on “Hey, Moma!” and his team – including anglers Dixie Hollins, Alex Shouppe, Mike Moorefield and Trey Starling –caught seven of those 59. Capt. Charlie Coleman’s team on “Had ‘em” took second place with six tarpon released.