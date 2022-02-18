It’s a good thing … right?

By Marcy Shortuse

The landscape of the Cape Haze Peninsula is guaranteed to be changing dramatically in the next few years, including the possibility of a project just off island that could enhance the county boat ramp. In March of last year Commissioner Bill Truex suggested the possibility of purchasing land on Placida Road to create more parking for the county boat ramp, and to create a new place for kayak and canoe enthusiasts to launch their vessels. At a workshop held on Tuesday morning, Feb. 17, Charlotte County commissioners discussed the details of a proposed project that includes the purchase of four lots directly across from the Boca Grande Causeway entrance on Placida Road. The commissioners’ general tone was optimistic about purchasing the property … the nagging question, though, was how the county would pay for them.