Frazetta Museum opens on Park Avenue, features original artwork by the sci-fi, fantasy art master

By Marcy Shortuse

If you grew up in the 1940s, you have probably seen works by Frank Frazetta throughout your childhood without even knowing it. You might have seen his work in “Mad Magazine,” on movie posters from the 1950s and 60s, in numerous comic books or on the cover of Conan the Barbarian books of the time. From his first artistic offering in the short-lived “Snowman” series done by Tally-ho Comics (he inked that comic but did not illustrate it) to his iconic “Death Dealer” work that was sold for well over $1 million, Frazetta lived and breathed art his entire life.