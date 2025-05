IN THE SPOTLIGHT: David Mulicka

May 29, 2025

By Sheila Evans

Commissioner with love for island, county When David Mulicka (muh-lik-ah), newest member of the Lee County Board of County Commissioners, was a kid he asked his dad for an allowance. David was attending a prep school in Fort Myers and many of his classmates were getting as much as $20 a week as spending money […]